Canadian revenue-per-gigabyte 70 times higher than India, 23 times higher than Finland: Tefficient

A new report from Swedish data analytics firm Tefficient suggests that mobile data usage decreases in countries with higher amounts of revenue generated per gigabyte.
Tefficient’s report analyzed data from 39 countries — including Canada — and determined that “the total revenue per gigabyte here is roughly 70 times higher than in India and 23 times higher than in Finland.”
The report concluded that mobile data usage was lower than average as a result of the high price of data in Canada.
In comparison, countries like Finland and Taiwan had significantly higher mobile data usage.
According to Tefficient, the average Finnish SIM card had logged 14.2GB of data consumed per month, while the average Taiwanese SIM card had logged 13.1GB of data consumed per month.
It’s worth noting that Tefficient used CRTC data released in 2017 to compile its latest report, because it was the only data available at the time.
“Even with newer data available, it’s highly likely that these are the two markets with the highest revenue since the countries constantly have played in the high end of the axis in all of our previous reports,” reads an excerpt from Tefficient’s report.
Tefficient’s report also noted that Canada logged the highest average-revenue-per-user (ARPU) of all surveyed countries, despite also logging the lowest mobile data usage.
Source: Tefficient
Comments