New OnePlus 6/6T beta software offers screen brightness and colour enhancements

Exactly a week to the day it released the first Open Beta for the OnePlus 6T, OnePlus is back with Open Beta 2 for its latest smartphone.
The company is also rolling out Open Beta 10 for the OnePlus 6, which features the same set of improvements.
Specifically, Open Beta 2 and 10 include a reworked screen brightness control and improvements to how the operating system adapts the colour of the navigation bar to match third-party apps. OnePlus has also tweaked the user interface of call history section of the Phone app, as well as a variety of new features to its Gallery app.
To see the full changelog, visit the company’s official community forum.
Open Betas allow OnePlus device owners to check out the company’s latest software before it becomes available to mainstream users. Of course, the flipside is that Open Beta software is often less stable than the company’s mainstream releases.
OnePlus will push Open Beta 2 and 10 to users who already have Open Beta software installed on their devices via an over-the-air update. If you want to check out what OnePlus is doing with its beta software, instructions on how to Open Beta software on your OnePlus device can be found on the company’s website.
Earlier in the week, OnePlus started rolling out an official Android 9 Pie-based build of OxygenOS to the OnePlus 5 and 5T.
Source: OnePlus (1), (2)
