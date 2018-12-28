News
PREVIOUS

Tesla employees are testing the next phase of Autopilot

Tesla's might be driving themselves by the end of 2019

Dec 28, 2018

12:00 PM EST

0 comments

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sent out an email to the company’s employees asking for a few hundred more volunteers to test out the next phase of its Autopilot self-driving technology.

Autopilot 3 is a marked improvement over the current Autopilot hardware since it uses Tesla’s new neural network computer, according to Musk’s email, as reported by Elecktrek.

Hardware 3 is the first Tesla self-driving system that uses the company’s custom-built chip instead of Nvidia’s technology.

Tesla’s chips should be able to handle 2,000 frames per second (fps), while Nvidia’s can only manage 200 fps, according to Elecktrek

Musk previously stated that Autopilot 3 should be available to drivers during the first half of 2019, but since it’s still in the test phase, there is no confirmed launch date.

Tesla removed the ‘Full self-driving option from its website on October 19th. This means that anyone who didn’t order a vehicle with the feature yet needs to pay $8,000 USD (roughly, $10,923 CAD) to upgrade to the new self-driving platform when it becomes available.

Source: Elecktrek

Related Articles

News

Dec 20, 2018

3:40 PM EST

Tesla app will soon let users schedule service appointments on the go

News

Dec 19, 2018

11:49 AM EST

The Boring Company officially finishes its test tunnel in L.A.

News

Dec 12, 2018

11:38 AM EST

Tesla sues ex-employee who stole information for $167 million in damages

News

Jun 7, 2018

6:02 PM EST

Autopilot was engaged during deadly Tesla crash in March

Comments