OxygenOS Beta 1 now available on OnePlus 6T

OnePlus has issued the first OxygenOS Open Beta update for the OnePlus 6T.
Open Betas allow daring OnePlus owners to check out the company’s latest software enhancements and tweaks before they’re officially available to the majority of OnePlus device owners. Of course, the flip side is that Open Beta users have to put up with bugs and glitches.
In any case, OxygenOS Open Beta 1 for the OnePlus 6T doesn’t introduce too much in the way of new features. Instead, what’s here is December’s Android security patch, the addition of support for migrating data from an iPhone via the OnePlus Switch app and tweaks to the phone app, among other enhancements. Check out the full changelog on OnePlus’ official community forum.
Instructions on how to install Open Beta software on your OnePlus device can be found on the company’s website. Download the update directly via this link.
Source: OnePlus
Comments