The Source offers ‘Countdown to Black Friday’ sale with daily deals

The Source has just rolled out its ‘Countdown to Black Friday’ sales, including several daily door crashers.
On November 15th, customers can save $150 on an 1TB Xbox One S bundle that comes with Minecraft, and get a $20 The Source gift card with purchase. There will be more deals every day until Black Friday.
Additionally, The Source is offering deals on other tech, including smart watches, laptops and speakers, among other items. You can visit the Countdown to Black Friday website here, and check out a few key deals below.
Standout deals from The Source
- Samsung Gear Sport – $229.99, down from $349.99
- Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro – $169.99, down from $299.99
- Samsung Gear S3 Frontier – $279.99, down from $399.99
- Acer Spin 2-in-1 laptop – $499.99, down from $579.99
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 1 – $949.96, down from $1,299.99
- Acer Predator 15.6-inch gaming laptop – $2,299.96, down from $3,249.99
- LG UK6300 55-inch 4K LED Smart TV – $649.99, down from $849.99
- Canon EOS M6 24.2MP Mirrorless Digital Camera – $699.99, down from $1,149.99
- Amazon Echo Plus – $139.99, down from $199.99
- Sony WF-1000XBM1 On-Ear Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds – $199.99, down from $279.99
There are plenty of other deals to be had, so check out The Source’s website or a store near you.
