The Source offers ‘Countdown to Black Friday’ sale with daily deals

Nov 15, 2018

1:24 PM EST

The Source Countdown to Black Friday

The Source has just rolled out its ‘Countdown to Black Friday’ sales, including several daily door crashers.

On November 15th, customers can save $150 on an 1TB Xbox One S bundle that comes with Minecraft, and get a $20 The Source gift card with purchase. There will be more deals every day until Black Friday.

Additionally, The Source is offering deals on other tech, including smart watches, laptops and speakers, among other items. You can visit the Countdown to Black Friday website here, and check out a few key deals below.

Standout deals from The Source

There are plenty of other deals to be had, so check out The Source’s website or a store near you.

