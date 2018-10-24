Stardew Valley now available on iOS

Stardew Valley, one of the most charming games of the past couple of years, is now available on iOS.
Canadian consumers can purchase the game on the iPhone and iPad for $10.99 CAD. Stardew Valley sees the player move to idyllic Pelican Town to start a farm and escape their life as a corporate salaryman.
Since it came out on PC at the start of 2016, Stardew Valley has earned wide critical acclaim for its simple and relaxing farming gameplay, as well as emphasis on relationship building.
The iOS version of Stardew Valley includes all the content available in version 1.3 of the game, minus multiplayer. Additionally, PC players can transfer their save files to the iPhone or iPad using iTunes. Best of all, there are no in-app purchases in Stardew Valley. $10.99 CAD unlocks the full experience.
Source: App Store
