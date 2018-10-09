Stardew Valley is coming to iOS on October 24

In an unexpected move, lighthearted farming simulator Stardew Valley is coming to iOS on October 24th, according to the game’s developer, Chucklefish.
For those who have never heard of Stardew Valley, the game takes the best parts of Animal Crossing and Harvest Moon, but also puts its own spin on what I like to call the ‘relaxing game genre.’ Players manage a farm, forge relationships with other villagers and just generally hang out in Stardew Valley pixelated world.
PC players will also be able to transfer their saved data to the iOS version of the game, but unfortunately, it doesn’t look like that will be the case with the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or Nintendo Switch iteration of Stardew Valley.
As it stands, Stardew Valley won’t be launching on iOS with multiplayer support. Further, the game is set to be a premium title that doesn’t include in-app purchases.
It will be interesting to see how well the game’s gamepad controls transfer to an on-screen keyboard considering this is an issue many console-to-mobile ports often suffer from. That said, the game’s developer says that Stardew Valley has “been rebuilt for touch-screen gameplay on iOS”
Stardew Valley is currently available for pre-order in the iOS App Store for $10.99 CAD.
Source: Chucklefish
