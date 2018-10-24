PlayStation Store sale discounts Fortnite content and horror games

Halloween is fast approaching and to celebrate, Sony is holding a special-themed ‘Sale of the Dead’ on the PlayStation Store.
Fans of the multiplayer sensation Fortnite can also snag bonus content for the game for 50 percent off.
Below is a list of some of the most notable deals:
- Bloodborne Complete Edition Bundle — $21.14 (regular $46.99) [save an extra 10 percent with PlayStation Plus]
- Devil May Cry HD Collection — $27.99 (regular $39.99) [save an extra 10 percent with PlayStation Plus]
- Fortnite Standard Founder’s Pack — $26.74 (regular $53.49)
- Fortnite Deluxe Founder’s Pack — $39.99 (regular $79.99)
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition — $5.99 (regular $14.99) [save an extra 10 percent with PlayStation Plus]
- Hitman: Game of the Year Edition — $39.99 (regular $79.99) [save an extra 10 percent with PlayStation Plus]
- Outlast 2 — $13.99 (regular $34.99) [save an extra 10 percent with PlayStation Plus]
- Resident Evil 4 — $12.49 (regular $24.99) [save an extra 10 percent with PlayStation Plus]
- Until Dawn — $8.99 (regular $29.99) [save an extra 5 percent with PlayStation Plus]
- We Happy Few — $63.99 (regular $79.99) [save an extra 5 percent with PlayStation Plus]
It’s worth noting that a few of these games are Canadian-made; Guacamelee! was developed by Toronto’s DrinkBox Studios, while Outlast 2 and We Happy Few both came out the Montreal-based studios Red Barrels and Compulsion Games, respectively.
The Sale of the Dead runs until November 2nd. The full list of deals can be found here.
The Fortnite deals, meanwhile, will be valid November 6th and can be viewed in full here.
