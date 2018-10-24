News
PREVIOUS|

PlayStation Store sale discounts Fortnite content and horror games

Oct 24, 2018

8:11 AM EDT

0 comments

We Happy Few Bobbies

Halloween is fast approaching and to celebrate, Sony is holding a special-themed ‘Sale of the Dead’ on the PlayStation Store.

Fans of the multiplayer sensation Fortnite can also snag bonus content for the game for 50 percent off.

Below is a list of some of the most notable deals:

It’s worth noting that a few of these games are Canadian-made; Guacamelee! was developed by Toronto’s DrinkBox Studios, while Outlast 2 and We Happy Few both came out the Montreal-based studios Red Barrels and Compulsion Games, respectively.

The Sale of the Dead runs until November 2nd. The full list of deals can be found here.

The Fortnite deals, meanwhile, will be valid November 6th and can be viewed in full here.

Related Articles

News

Oct 10, 2018

7:08 AM EDT

Sony’s ‘Only on PlayStation’ sale offers discounts on PS exclusives

News

Oct 16, 2017

8:11 PM EDT

Google Assistant gets spooky just in time for Halloween

News

Oct 15, 2018

12:19 PM EDT

Trick or treat, Google Assistant has 13 Halloween-themed easter eggs

News

Oct 10, 2018

8:06 AM EDT

Xbox sale offers discounts of up to 85 percent on games like Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Comments