Samsung is working on a laptop with a foldable display: report

While Samsung might have plans to unveil a foldable smartphone next month, the South Korean company is also working towards releasing a laptop that features a foldable display, according to a new report.
“Like foldable smartphones, Samsung is collaborating with display makers to develop laptops with foldable displays that will not just simply fold in and out but create new value and user experience, amid the changing market trends for laptops,” said Lee Min-Cheol, Samsung’s vice president of marketing for PCs, at a recent laptop-focused event in South Korea.
While this is very interesting on Samsung’s part, it’s unlikely the foldable laptop will make its way to Canada considering the South Korean company no longer sells its laptops in the Canadian market.
Foldable laptop display can come in multiple forms. Samsung could be making a laptop similar to Asus’s Project Precog, a dual-screen laptop prototype that features standard display and also an additional screen where the keyboard is typically located. In the case of Samsung’s take on a dual-screen laptop, it’s possible the device could only feature one large hinged screen. There’s also a possibility the leaked device could be very similar to the often-rumoured Surface Pocket Edition.
Samsung recently revealed the Galaxy Book 2, a Windows 2-in-1 that features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 850 processor, with a Surface-like design.
It remains unclear when or if Samsung has plans to reveal this rumoured laptop equipped with a foldable display.
Source: The Verge
Comments