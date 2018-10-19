News
PREVIOUS|

OnePlus moves OnePlus 6T announcement to October 29th

The company previously scheduled its unveiling on October 30th, 2018

Oct 19, 2018

3:03 PM EDT

0 comments

OnePlus latest' flagship, the OnePlus 6

After it had initially planned to unveil the OnePlus 6T on Tuesday, October 30th, 2018, Chinese device manufacturer OnePlus announced today that it will launch its next smartphone on Monday, October 29th instead.

The move comes after Apple announced its ‘There’s more in the making‘ event on Thursday.

Both events were scheduled to take place within hours of one another on October 30th in New York City.

“We couldn’t make this decision on our own. For hours, we talked to our press contacts to gain insight into how Apple’s announcement could affect the launch of the OnePlus 6T. We received considered, honest and thoughtful feedback. They showed us that if we chose to stick to our original timeline, launching the OnePlus 6T on October 30, we would be overshadowed by Apple,” wrote the company on its official community forums 

If you’re a OnePlus fan, the upside of this decision is that you’ll get to learn about the company’s upcoming 6T smartphone one-day-earlier.

Source: OnePlus

Related Articles

News

Oct 17, 2018

11:39 AM EDT

OnePlus 6T to launch with Android Pie, update delayed for older devices

News

Oct 8, 2018

8:33 AM EDT

OnePlus to unveil OnePlus 6T on October 30th, sales begin November 6th

News

Oct 13, 2018

10:10 AM EDT

Here are the OnePlus 6T, Essential Phone 2, Samsung Galaxy F leaks from last week

News

Oct 12, 2018

2:57 PM EDT

OnePlus to bring new gestures and user interface features to the 6T

Comments