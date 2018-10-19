Cupertino computing giant Apple’s CEO Tim Cook took time out of an interview with BuzzFeed News to suggest that Bloomberg should retract a story alleging that Chinese spy chips were installed in Apple servers.
“There is no truth in their story about Apple,” said Cook during a phone interview with BuzzFeed News.
“They need to do that right thing and retract it.”
Bloomberg’s story implicated San Jose-based Super Micro Computer Inc. (Super Micro) for unwittingly opening up to attack approximately 30 U.S. companies, including Apple, e-commerce giant Amazon, as well as one unnamed major bank.
According to anonymous sources who spoke with Bloomberg, Chinese spies affiliated with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army were able to plant microchips onto Super Micro server motherboards intended to be used by the aforementioned companies.
Cook told BuzzFeed News that he spoke with Bloomberg‘s report along with former Apple general counsel Bruce Sewell.
“We were very clear with them that this did not happen, and answered all their questions,” said Cook told BuzzFeed News.
“Each time they brought this up to us, the story changed, and each time we investigated we found nothing.”
Both Apple and Amazon previously denied Bloomberg’s story, which is still available to read online.
Source: BuzzFeed News
