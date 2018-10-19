News
PREVIOUS|

Tesla removes ‘Full Self-Driving Capability’ option from is online store

This is a very interesting move for the company

Oct 19, 2018

2:40 PM EDT

0 comments

On October 19th Tesla removed the option to buy its vehicles with full self-driving capabilities from its online store.

Vehicles in Tesla’s fleet still aren’t able to drive autonomously, but the automaker has offered the option to help people prepare for a self-driving future.

Buying the roughly $3,700 ‘Full Self-Driving Capability’ package ensured your car featured the right tech for fully autonomous driving that could be enabled in a future update. It adds four cameras to the vehicle, bringing the total up to eight.

It’s been two years since Tesla started offering the upgrade, so it seems that self-driving might be further away than Tesla initially predicted.

The company’s CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to let Tesla enthusiasts know the option is gone because it was too confusing for consumers, and that the package can still be ordered ‘off menu’ for about a week.

According to the website InsideEVs, 100 Tesla employees signed up to test the company’s autonomous driving technology last month, so it doesn’t seem like the company is shelving the project.

Mobilesyrup has reached out to Tesla for clarification.

Source: Tesla, InsideEVs

Related Articles

News

Oct 19, 2018

11:04 AM EDT

Tesla’s new Model 3 trim option costs $58,800 before incentives

News

Oct 16, 2018

5:15 PM EDT

Elon Musk claims next generation Tesla self-driving chip is six months away

News

Oct 4, 2018

5:48 PM EDT

Tesla shares Q3 2018 crash statistics, Autopilot data

News

Oct 2, 2018

2:25 PM EDT

Tesla hits Model 3 production goal for Q3

Comments