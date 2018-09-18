After six years, Lyft has now reached one billion rides within both U.S. and Canada.
According to Lyft, it has performed 76 million rides to the airport, 153 million rides between 11pm and 2am and 88 million rides during happy hour.
Lyft says that the longest trip ever was from Denver, Colorado to Sioux City, Iowa, this ride was 1,028.37 kilometres.
Lyft officially launched in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area on December 12th, 2017. To celebrate the Canadian expansion, Marcus Stroman of the Toronto Blue Jays took the inaugural ride to donate toys and gifts to children at SickKids Hospital.
The rideshare company originated in San Francisco, California. Logan Green and John Zimmer founded the company in June 2012 that is now available in more than 300 U.S. cities.
For context, rival ride-hailing service Uber hit 10 billion trips in July 2018, although this figure includes customer rides and Uber Eats food deliveries. Uber was also founded in March 2009, over three years prior to Lyft.
Comments