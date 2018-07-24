Uber has completed 10 billion trips around the world

Uber has announced that it has completed over 10 billion trips around the world.
This figure includes both Uber rides and UberEats food deliveries.
According to Uber, it passed the milestone after 173 trips and food deliveries were started simultaneously on Sunday, June 10th at 10:12pm GMT (June 11th at 6:12am ET).
Uber says these trips took place in more than 21 countries across six continents, including Canada, where Torontonian placed a large UberEats order of Xinjiang noodles and an Uber ride was given in Montreal.
For context, Uber’s very first was completed 8 years and 10 days before its 10 billionth. Meanwhile, more than half of all of Uber’s 10 billion trips took place in the past 13 months, the company says.
Uber has been in available in Canada since first launching in Toronto in September 2014. The service also operates in Edmonton, Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa and Quebec City.
Source: Uber
