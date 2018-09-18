Public Mobile updates ‘SIMon’ chatboy with new features and new look

Telus low-cost flanker brand Public Mobile has announced a series of updates for its ‘SIMon’ chatbot.
According to a September 17th, 2018 media release, not only does SIMon have a new look, the chatbot is now reportedly easier to use.
Public Mobile said that users no longer need to manually type out questions, but can instead simply tap in-chat buttons to navigate conversations.
“This helps increase the likelihood that the bot understands your question, and we think is a great feature for those who are slow typers or simply prefer the ease of clicking a button,” reads an excerpt from Public Mobile’s September 17th media release.
Public Mobile also added more questions and modified existing questions to provide users with “more information that’s relevant to your question.”
“Depending on your question, you may notice more links to our recently revamped Knowledge Base articles or other parts of our website,” said Public Mobile.
Public Mobile brands itself as a phone company without a phone number, so the SIMon chatbot is often the first point-of-contact for subscribers looking for telecom solutions.
Source: Public Mobile
Comments