DAZN Canada to livestream 2018 Super Cup on Twitter

Sports streaming platform DAZN Canada has announced that it will be livestreaming the 2018 Super Cup on Twitter.
The UEFA annual soccer match organized will take place at 3pm ET on August 15th, 2018.
2017/2018 UCL champion Real Madrid and the 2017/2018 UEL champion Atlético Madrid will face off in this year’s match.
DAZN Canada’s stream will feature live commentary from Irish soccer legend and European Cup winner Mark Lawrenson, as well as British soccer commentator Steve Bower.
Canadian DAZN users will be able to watch the game live and on demand.
In other DAZN news, the company also recently secured broadcasting rights to Serie A soccer in Canada.
Source: DAZN Canada
Comments