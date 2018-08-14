News
DAZN secures broadcasting rights to Serie A soccer in Canada

Aug 14, 2018

8:11 AM EDT

Sports streaming service DAZN has secured broadcasting rights for Italy’s Serie A in Canada.

The 2018-19 Serie A season will begin this weekend, while DAZN’s broadcasting deal will run for three years, until the end of the 2020-21 season.

In addition to Serie A, DAZN also holds the rights to other soccer leagues like UEFA Champions and Europa Leagues, the English Championship and Major League Soccer. Outside of soccer, the streaming platform also holds the rights to sporting events for baseball, rugby, football and cricket.

DAZN is available on smart TVs, PCs, mobile phones, tablets and games consoles at a cost of $20 CAD per month or $150 per year.

Via: The Province

