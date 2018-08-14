Existing Koodo customers are being offered $60/10GB with Tab Medium Plan

It looks like some Koodo users are being offered an elusive 10GB of data for $60 CAD plan upgrade.
The promotion offers a Tab Medium plan with the $60/10GB promotion. This mean users can upgrade their existing phone and pay it off monthly. However, with a Tab Medium plan, users have to pay a $360 balance over two years ($15 per month for 24 month.)
So while this is a $60/10GB promotion, it’ll amount to $75 monthly. Additionally, depending on the device, users may have to a certain amount up front.
When this deal was first offered last winter, it was mainly for bring your own device contracts.
So far, it seems that Koodo is only sending this plan to select users. It’s possible that this is a way for the carrier to keep some subscribers that have plans that are close to expiring. However, the RedFlagDeals member who received the text was already a Koodo member who received the $60/10GB deal this past winter.
This means that it’s possible that Koodo is only offering this to customers who were already on the $60/10GB deal — perfect for those who want to upgrade their devices.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Koodo for clarification and will update this story with a response.
Source: RedFlagDeals, iPhoneinCanada
