1Password on iOS adds support for rich text secure notes, Messages sticker pack

Toronto-based developer AgileBits has updated its popular 1Password password manager app on iOS to add support for rich text secure notes and Messages stickers.
With the addition of rich text support to secure notes, users can create notes with headers, bold and italic text, tappable links and more using Markdown. AgileBits first added this feature to 1Password when it launched 1Password 7 for Mac earlier this year.
Stickers, meanwhile, allow 1Password users to have fun in Messages by sending specially designed by the developer.
The update also includes a variety of bug fixes and performance improvements. Good stuff.
Download 1Password from the iOS App Store.
Earlier this month, BGR published a report that said Apple was in talks to acquire AgileBits. In a statement issued on Twitter, the developer denied the report, humorously writing: “Rumours of my acquisition are completely false. My humans and I are happily independent and plan to remain so.”
Source: AgileBits
Comments