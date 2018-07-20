News
Google announces 2018 Android Dev Summit

The event will take place in Mountain View, California, starting on November 7th

Jul 20, 2018

8:50 AM EDT

Google will host the 2018 Android Dev Summit starting on November 7th, the company announced on Thursday.

The two-day event will take place at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California. The developer summit will be a more intimate affair than the company’s recent I/O 2018 developer conference, and will feature fireside chats, office hours and more, all in an effort to help third-party developers get a better sense of the future direction of Android.

As Android Police notes, this isn’t the first time Google has planned to host a second developer-focused event in a calendar year. However, it is the first time the search giant will hold the Android Dev Summit since 2015.

Google promises it will share more details about the upcoming event in the coming days and weeks via the @AndroidDev Twitter account.

Source: Google Via: Android Police

