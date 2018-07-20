Google announces 2018 Android Dev Summit

Google will host the 2018 Android Dev Summit starting on November 7th, the company announced on Thursday.
The two-day event will take place at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California. The developer summit will be a more intimate affair than the company’s recent I/O 2018 developer conference, and will feature fireside chats, office hours and more, all in an effort to help third-party developers get a better sense of the future direction of Android.
Save the date! #androiddevsummit is coming to Mountain View, CA on November 7th-8th, 2018. Join us for 2 days of technical sessions from & networking with the Android team. Registration, session, and livestream details coming soon!
Learn more → https://t.co/1r6qFXOCR1 pic.twitter.com/zMQCd0I1O5
— Android Developers (@AndroidDev) July 19, 2018
As Android Police notes, this isn’t the first time Google has planned to host a second developer-focused event in a calendar year. However, it is the first time the search giant will hold the Android Dev Summit since 2015.
Google promises it will share more details about the upcoming event in the coming days and weeks via the @AndroidDev Twitter account.
Source: Google Via: Android Police
