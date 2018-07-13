LG’s two new Wear OS smartwatches could come ‘as early as this month’

LG could launch two new Wear OS smartwatches “as early as this month,” according to a new report from South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency.
This isn’t the first report to suggest LG will release two Wear OS smartwatches in 2018. Earlier in the year, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission certifiedÂ two different LG smartwatches:Â LM-W315 and LM-W319.
Yonhap also notes Samsung will launch its next smartwatch at IFA Berlin, which starts at the end of August.Â What’s interesting here is that the news agency says the firm won’t call its new wearable the Gear S4. Instead,Â Yonhap reports Samsung is likely to call the upcoming device the “Galaxy Watch.”
Galaxy Watch is a name we’ve heard before, with some reports claiming the wearable will run Wear OS, not Tizen, as has been the case with the majority of Samsung’s past smartwatches. Yonhap doesn’t indicateÂ whether Samsung will return to Wear OS.
Source: Yonhap News Via: Droid Life
