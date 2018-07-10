Samsung may launch Galaxy Watch with Wear OS instead of Tizen

Samsung’s upcoming smartwatch, the Gear S4, is expected to make an appearance sometime at IFA in Berlin, however, it might be quite different from what fans are used to from the manufacturer.
A new logo registration for a Galaxy Watch has been spotted by GalaxyClub, leading many to believe that this new branding will come hand-in-hand with a larger change to Wear OS over its own Tizen operating system. The change would be a surprise, though, since Tizen has been in use from the very first Gear smartwatch.
This logo registration news follows an incident reported by leaker Evan Blass where Samsung employees were spotted wearing Gear watches running Wear OS, however, Blass gave an explanation for the event.
Update: turns out these were actually just one-offs made by Google and seeded to some Samsung workers (i.e. keep moving, nothing to see here).
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 7, 2018
In yet another twist, though, tipster Ice Universe on Twitter recently stated that the Wear OS-powered Samsung wearable is indeed happening.
According to a new report from SamMobile, Samsung will ditch S Voice, in favour of Bixby voice-activated for the watch. Further, the smartwatch is rumoured to feature 470mAh battery, 90mAh larger than the Gear S3.
Source: GalaxyClub.NL Via: SamMobile
Comments