Latest Humble Bundle offers up to 85 percent off many Square Enix games

Jul 13, 2018

8:14 AM EDT

Square Enix Humble Sale

Digital marketplace Humble Bundle is currently holding a massive Square Enix-centric sale, offering up to 85 percent off many of the publishing giant’s most popular games on PC.

Below is a list of some of the most notable deals.Â Note that although games are listed in USD, they can still be purchased in Canada, although conversion fees may apply.

It’s worth noting that several of these games are made by Canadian companies:

  • Deus Ex: Mankind DividedÂ (Eidos Montreal)
  • Hitman GoÂ andÂ Lara Croft GoÂ (Square Enix Montreal)
  • Sleeping DogsÂ (Vancouver’s United Front Games, now defunct)

Deals are valid until July 23rd.

Source: Humble

