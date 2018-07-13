Latest Humble Bundle offers up to 85 percent off many Square Enix games

Digital marketplace Humble Bundle is currently holding a massive Square Enix-centric sale, offering up to 85 percent off many of the publishing giant’s most popular games on PC.
Below is a list of some of the most notable deals.Â Note that although games are listed in USD, they can still be purchased in Canada, although conversion fees may apply.
- Deus Ex: Mankind DividedÂ — $4.49 (regular $29.99)Â [$5.91 CAD]
- Final Fantasy VIÂ — $7.99 (regular $15.99)Â [$10.51 CAD]
- Final Fantasy VIIÂ — $5.99 (regular $11.99)Â [$7.88 CAD]
- Final Fantasy IXÂ — $14.69 (regular $20.99)Â [$19.33 CAD]
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac AgeÂ — $24.99 (regular $49.99)Â [$32.88 CAD]
- Hitman Go: Definitive EditionÂ — $1.99 (regular $7.99)Â [$2.62 CAD]
- I Am SetsunaÂ — $19.99 (regular $39.99)Â [$26.30 CAD]
- Just Cause 3 XL EditionÂ — $6.74 (regular $44.99)Â [$8.87 CAD]
- Lara Croft GoÂ — $2.49 (regular $9.99)Â [$3.28 CAD]
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year CelebrationÂ — $19.79 (regular $59.99)Â [$26.04 CAD]
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive EditionÂ — $4.49 (regular $29.99)Â [$5.91]
It’s worth noting that several of these games are made by Canadian companies:
- Deus Ex: Mankind DividedÂ (Eidos Montreal)
- Hitman GoÂ andÂ Lara Croft GoÂ (Square Enix Montreal)
- Sleeping DogsÂ (Vancouver’s United Front Games, now defunct)
Deals are valid until July 23rd.
Source: Humble
