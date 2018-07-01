Here are the Samsung Galaxy S10+, Google Pixel 3 XL and LG V40 leaks from last week

From Google to Samsung, a variety of smartphone leaks surfaced this past week.
Here’s a breakdown of almost every smartphone leak from the last few of days. The leaks below encompass news from June 23rd to June 29th.
Samsung
Samsung’s S10+ will reportedly feature a 6.44-inch display. This display is reportedly larger than the rumoured Note 9, the S9+ and the Samsung Galaxy Mega.
For more on the S10 +’s display, click here.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 passed the FCC this past week. The phone will launch August 9th, according to Samsung.
For more on the Note 9 hitting FCC, click here.
A new leak from of the Google Pixel 3 XL, and Pixel 3, once again shows off its iPhone X-inspired notch. In the image the Pixel 3 looks similar to the Samsung Galaxy A8, almost exact, if it wasn’t for the larger bezels.
For more on the Pixel 3 series leaks, click here.
LG
The LG V40 is set to reportedly have five cameras. Two will be on the front, potentially for a face unlock feature, while having three on the rear, similar to the Huawei P20 Pro.
For more on the LG V40, click here.
Motorola
Leaked images of the Motorola One have surfaced online. The phone looks mostly similar to the One Power, but is smaller.
For more on the Motorola One, click here.
Comments