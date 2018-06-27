News
New leak confirms Pixel 3 XL screen notch

While the Pixel 3 XL is expected to feature a screen cutout, the smaller Pixel 3 most likely won't

Jun 27, 2018

9:11 AM EDT

Prominent device leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer — also known as OnLeaks on Twitter — has released a series of images that provide the best look at the upcoming Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL so far.

The latest images continue to confirm that the both the 2018 Pixel twins will not have a dual rear-camera setup, but will continue the proud Pixel tradition of a single rear-facing shooter.

Steve H. also linked to an article on MySmartPrice which shows off 3D CAD renders of what the upcoming Pixel 3 devices may look like.

Hemmerstoffer previously reported, citing unnamed sources, that the Pixel 3 will feature a 5.3-inch display with no screen cutout, while the Pixel 3 XL will feature a 6.2-inch display with a notch.

Measurements released alongside the display-size information show that the Pixel 3 XL’s notch will be 8.1mm tall and 23.8mm wide, while the device’s bottom bezel will be 8.8mm tall.

Source: OnLeaks Via: 9to5Google

