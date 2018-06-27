New leak confirms Pixel 3 XL screen notch

Prominent device leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer — also known as OnLeaks on Twitter — has released a series of images that provide the best look at the upcoming Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL so far.
The latest images continue to confirm that the both the 2018 Pixel twins will not have a dual rear-camera setup, but will continue the proud Pixel tradition of a single rear-facing shooter.
Steve H. also linked to an article on MySmartPrice which shows off 3D CAD renders of what the upcoming Pixel 3 devices may look like.
Hemmerstoffer previously reported, citing unnamed sources, that the Pixel 3 will feature a 5.3-inch display with no screen cutout, while the Pixel 3 XL will feature a 6.2-inch display with a notch.
For those worried regarding #Pixel3XL notch and chin… pic.twitter.com/LURQzo02fC
— Steve H. (@OnLeaks) June 8, 2018
Measurements released alongside the display-size information show that the Pixel 3 XL’s notch will be 8.1mm tall and 23.8mm wide, while the device’s bottom bezel will be 8.8mm tall.
Source: OnLeaks Via: 9to5Google
