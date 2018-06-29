New images of the Motorola One — that’s One, not One Power — have surfaced online. The renders were leaked by Android Headlines.
In comparison to the One Power, the One is smaller and thinner. Moreover, the “Power” in the One Power’s name likely implies a larger battery.
According to Android Headlines, the One Power and the One look alike. They both feature a notched 19:9 aspect ratio display, as well as a rear-facing fingerprint sensor that doubles as the Motorola logo. What’s different, however, is the main camera module. With the Motorola One, the two rear lenses are separated from one another. By contrast, on the One Power, the lenses share a single camera bump.
Further, in the image shared by Android Headlines the One Power has a matte black finish, while the One has a glossy back.
Android Headlines did not share any details related to the internal specs of the Motorola One. However, the phone will arrive in more than just black.
The website says the One Power will sport a 6.2-inch display with 2,280 x 1,880 pixel resolution. Additionally, the phone will feature at least 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and 5 and 12-megapixel rear cameras. In addition, the publication reports the One Power will include an 8-megapixel selfie shooter and a 3,780mAh battery.
With that information, we can assume the One will have less than a 3,780mAh battery and a smaller display size than 6.2-inches.
It’s unlikely that Lenovo, Motorola’s parent company, will bring the One Power to Canada as they’re slated to be Android One devices.
Moreover, it’s unclear when Lenovo will officially announce the two handsets. However, the company is set to make a “major announcement,” in Chicago on August 2nd. It’s possible Motorola plans to reveal the two devices then.
Source: Android Headlines
Image Credit: Android Headlines
