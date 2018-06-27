Samsung will unveil Galaxy Note 9 on August 9 in New York

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note 9 on August 9th.
The company has started sending out official media invitations for its upcoming New York City Unpacked event. Similar to last year, we’ll likely get our first glimpse of the Galaxy Note 9 during the keynote. The phone reportedly features a Snapdragon 845 chipset, 4,000mAh battery and a 6.4-inch display.
While the invite doesn’t leave us much to go on, it does seem to feature a yellow-coloured S Pen. 2018’s Note 9 launch comes exactly two weeks earlier than last year’s announcement.
This gives Samsung a longer break before possibly revealing its new smartwatches at IFA, similar to last year. However, rumours indicate Samsung will launch the Gear 4 alongside Note 9. Samsung says “to celebrate the launch of the upcoming device,” indicating that Samsung will only have one device.
Update:27/06/2018: Added Samsung’s official video to the article and note that Samsung says singular when talking about the event.
