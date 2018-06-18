The Pixel 3 XL will feature a single rear-facing camera, according to prominent Chinese leaker Ice Universe.
Pixel 3XL is still a single camera pic.twitter.com/gw9fZrPPzY
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 18, 2018
Ice Universe shared the news on Monday morning through their Twitter account. The leak corroborates the earlier leaks we saw last week, which showed a prototype Pixel 3 XL device with a single rear-facing camera.
Without knowing too much else about the Pixel 3 XL’s camera, one thing is certain: the camera won’t be as versatile as what’s available on devices like the P20 Pro and iPhone X. With only one lens, the Pixel 3 XL will force users to rely on digital zoom (or their feet) any time they want to zoom in a scene.
In almost every circumstance, digital zoom looks worse than optical zoom since the smartphone is cropping in on its sensor’s natural resolution to pull off the effect. Of course, in the past, Google has done a lot with software, so we’ll have to see what the company has up its sleeve before rendering final judgment.
Source: Ice Universe (Twitter)
