News
PREVIOUS|

New leak corroborates Pixel 3 XL single rear-facing camera rumour

Not much else has been revealed about the phone's camera

Jun 18, 2018

9:03 AM EDT

0 comments

The Pixel 3 XL will feature a single rear-facing camera, according to prominent Chinese leaker Ice Universe.

Ice Universe shared the news on Monday morning through their Twitter account. The leak corroborates the earlier leaks we saw last week, which showed a prototype Pixel 3 XL device with a single rear-facing camera.

Without knowing too much else about the Pixel 3 XL’s camera, one thing is certain: the camera won’t be as versatile as what’s available on devices like the P20 Pro and iPhone X. With only one lens, the Pixel 3 XL will force users to rely on digital zoom (or their feet) any time they want to zoom in a scene.

In almost every circumstance, digital zoom looks worse than optical zoom since the smartphone is cropping in on its sensor’s natural resolution to pull off the effect. Of course, in the past, Google has done a lot with software, so we’ll have to see what the company has up its sleeve before rendering final judgment.

Source: Ice Universe (Twitter)

Related Articles

News

Jun 14, 2018

3:17 PM EDT

Google Translate launches neural machine translations for offline usage

News

Jun 14, 2018

7:06 PM EDT

G Suite admins can now monitor authorized devices that access their apps

News

Jun 8, 2018

9:27 AM EDT

Google’s Keyword blog helps verify Pixel 3 XL leak

News

Jun 15, 2018

11:08 AM EDT

Google rolls out AI-powered high-priority notifications to Gmail iOS app

Comments