Cupertino computing giant Apple has officially released its HomePod smart speaker in Canada.
The device retails for $449 CAD, and is available in both white and space grey.
For those French language-speakers hoping to chat with Siri in their native tongue, Apple has said that French language support will come to the HomePod “later this year as a free software update.”
MobileSyrup managing editor Patrick O’Rourke reviewed the HomePod, calling it the “best smart speaker for Apple users.”
Patrick not only praised the device for its design, he also complimented it for its impressive sound quality.
However, he was critical of its price, while also highlighting that it only works best when paired in conjunction with Apple devices.
The HomePod is available at retailers like Apple, Best Buy and The Source.
