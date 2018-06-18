News
PREVIOUS|

Apple’s HomePod smart speaker is now available in Canada for $449

The device is the perfect smart speaker for fans of Apple's ecosystem

Jun 18, 2018

9:37 AM EDT

0 comments

HomePod

Cupertino computing giant Apple has officially released its HomePod smart speaker in Canada.

The device retails for $449 CAD, and is available in both white and space grey.

For those French language-speakers hoping to chat with Siri in their native tongue, Apple has said that French language support will come to the HomePod “later this year as a free software update.”

MobileSyrup managing editor Patrick O’Rourke reviewed the HomePod, calling it the “best smart speaker for Apple users.”

Patrick not only praised the device for its design, he also complimented it for its impressive sound quality.

However, he was critical of its price, while also highlighting that it only works best when paired in conjunction with Apple devices.

The HomePod is available at retailers like Apple, Best Buy and The Source.

Related Articles

Reviews

Jun 18, 2018

3:00 AM EDT

HomePod Review: The best smart speaker for Apple users

News

Mar 28, 2018

10:39 AM EDT

Facebook delays rumoured smart speaker amidst data privacy scandal

News

Jun 17, 2018

7:21 AM EDT

Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

News

Jun 18, 2018

10:14 AM EDT

Apple hires top self-driving safety engineer from Google’s Waymo

Comments