Images of a cancelled foldable Samsung smartphone have surfaced online

Images of a foldable Samsung smartphone have leaked, showing off a device dubbed “Project V.”
The phone carries the model number SM-G929F, a number found between the Galaxy S6 Edge and the Galaxy S7, meaning this foldable project was likely developed sometime between 2015 an 2016.
Samsung Project V
SM-G929F
CANCEL pic.twitter.com/NhBLH6grZK
— 萌萌的电教 (@MMDDJ_) June 16, 2018
The phone’s display also has the older Play Store icon, which Google retired in 2017.
The Project V device is rather thick with a thinner screen that flips out. The device also has one camera and a single flash.
The leak comes from Twitter user @MMDDJ who also says this device is “CANCEL,” likely meaning the foldable device that Samsung says it will launch next year won’t be the one shown in these pictures.
DJ Koh, the president of Samsung’s mobile division, announced back in January that the company will launch a foldable smartphone in 2019.
Source: @MMDDJ Via: Android Police
