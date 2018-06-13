Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to reportedly feature 4,000mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will feature a 4,000mAh battery, according to Samsung leaker Ice Universe.
Unfortunately, the leaker doesn’t say anything else about the upcoming flagship, but he says he’s very confident with his prediction.
100% sure, Galaxy Note9 battery 4000mAh
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 13, 2018
Back in April, Ice Universe tweeted that the Note 9 would feature either a 4,000mAh or a 3,850mAh battery.
A 4,000mAh battery puts the device in the same league as the Razer Phone, as well as the Huawei P20 Pro.
Other rumours point to the phone featuring a 6.4-inch display and possibly an in-display fingerprint scanner.
Source: Ice Universe
