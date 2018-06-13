News
PREVIOUS

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to reportedly feature 4,000mAh battery

Jun 13, 2018

11:30 AM EDT

0 comments

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will feature a 4,000mAh battery, according to Samsung leaker Ice Universe.

Unfortunately, the leaker doesn’t say anything else about the upcoming flagship, but he says he’s very confident with his prediction.

Back in April, Ice Universe tweeted that the Note 9 would feature either a 4,000mAh or a 3,850mAh battery.

A 4,000mAh battery puts the device in the same league as the Razer Phone, as well as the Huawei P20 Pro.

Other rumours point to the phone featuring a 6.4-inch display and possibly an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Source: Ice Universe

Related Articles

News

Jun 11, 2018

10:36 AM EDT

Android Oreo is rolling out to Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge devices

News

Jun 11, 2018

11:37 AM EDT

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will reportedly launch in early August

News

Jun 6, 2018

6:24 PM EDT

360-degree CAD rendering video shows Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 to be similar to Note 8

News

May 21, 2018

9:05 AM EDT

Here are the Galaxy S10, Note 9 and HTC Exodus leaks from last week

Comments