Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will reportedly launch in early August

Jun 11, 2018

11:37 AM EDT

Samsung Note 8

According to Samsung leaker Ice Universe, Samsung will “release” its next flagship handset, the Galaxy Note 9, on either August 2nd or 9th.

It would be odd for Samsung to officially release one of its Note devices so early in August. It’s likely Ice Universe meant to say either “revealed” or “launched”, instead of “released.” Unfortunately, when asked, the leaker did not clarify their wording.

For Samsung to reveal the Galaxy Note 9 on August 2nd or 9th, it would be quite an early reveal date for the Note series; in fact, it would mark the earliest launch date ever for a Samsung Note handset.

This August 9th reveal date was corroborated by Bloomberg.

Recent rumours indicate the Galaxy Note 9 will feature a 4,000mAh battery, 6.4-inch display, Snapdragon 845 chipset and possibly an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Source: Ice Universe

