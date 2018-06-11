Nokia 5.1 Plus might feature an a notch and a 5.7-inch display

Well-known leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer has potentially revealed the Nokia 5.1 Plus.
Working together with TigerMobiles, Hemmerstoffer, better know by his twitter handle, OnLeaks, has posted a 360-degree video based on official looking 4K renders. Hemmerstoffer says the leak is based upon factory CADs.
Another day, another leak… Here comes your very first look at the #NOKIA 5.1 Plus! 360° video + official looking 4K renders + dimensions (as usual, based upon factory CAD), on behalf of @tigermobiles -> https://t.co/lEJrA4mRls pic.twitter.com/vOlzMqoCYn
— Steve H. (@OnLeaks) June 9, 2018
The phone will reportedly feature an iPhone X-inspired notch and a vertical dual camera module with a LED flash and a rear-facing print sensor. The phone also has a 3.5mm headphone jack.
According to the leak, the the Nokia 5.1 plus will feature a 5.7-inch screen and will roughly have the following dimensions: 149.5mm x 71.9mm x 8.8mm (including rear camera bump). Further, the phone is rumoured to be an Android One smartphone indicating that it will likely not come to Canada.
Source: OnLeaks, TigerMobiles
Comments