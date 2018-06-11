News
Nokia 5.1 Plus might feature an a notch and a 5.7-inch display

Jun 11, 2018

2:56 PM EDT

Well-known leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer has potentially revealed the Nokia 5.1 Plus.

Working together with TigerMobiles, Hemmerstoffer, better know by his twitter handle, OnLeakshas posted a 360-degree video based on official looking 4K renders. Hemmerstoffer says the leak is based upon factory CADs.

The phone will reportedly feature an iPhone X-inspired notch and a vertical dual camera module with a LED flash and a rear-facing print sensor. The phone also has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

According to the leak, the the Nokia 5.1 plus will feature a 5.7-inch screen and will roughly have the following dimensions: 149.5mm x 71.9mm x 8.8mm (including rear camera bump). Further, the phone is rumoured to be an Android One smartphone indicating that it will likely not come to Canada.

Source: OnLeaks, TigerMobiles

