iOS 12 beta code and settings hint at Face ID on iPad

Jun 6, 2018

1:33 PM EDT

Code in the iOS 12 beta hints that Face ID is coming to the iPad.

The code was discovered by iOS developer Guilherme Rambo, who tweeted screenshots and videos of the code in action, showing the set-up UI and settings menu.

iOS 12 also moves the clock from the top centre of the screen to the top left, like on the iPhone X. This could just be Apple working to unify the look between devices. However, other devices running the iOS 12 beta — like an iPhone 7 Plus — maintained their old clock position. The switch on iPad may point to a new notch design.

Apple has been working to unify other parts of iOS with the new software. Gesture controls, for example, are being unified. Users can access the Control Center by swiping down from the top-right corner of the display. Similarly to the iPhone X, swiping up on the dock returns users to the home screen.

This could hint at an iPhone X-style iPad with a Face ID notch and a near bezel-less display.

Via: The Verge

