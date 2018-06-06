Tesla plans to offer a free trial for its Autopilot feature

At the Tesla shareholder meeting, Elon Musk announced that Tesla vehicle owners might soon get a chance to test out Autopilot again through a free trial.
The CEO noted that plans for the trial will be announced within the next few months.
Buyers can either choose to purchase Autopilot when they buy the car for $6,600 CAD or as a later upgrade for $7,900.
It seems like the company might be offering this trial to help move past the fatal crash that involved Autopilot in March.
Autopilot is still under development and Musk has stated that a significant improvement will start rolling out to drivers in June, according to The Verge.
“The reliability and capability of Autopilot will increase exponentially over the next six to twelve months,” said Musk, as reported by The Verge.
Tesla will also need more users to sign up for Autopilot if it hopes to get enough data to make its entire fleet of cars fully autonomous by the end of 2019.
This isn’t the first time the company has released an Autopilot trial. Users were sent a one-month trial in 2016 when the system was in its infancy.
Source: The Verge
