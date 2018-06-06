Here’s how to watch the BlackBerry KEY2 unveiling

TCL, the owners of the BlackBerry Mobile brand in North America, will unveil the KEY2 on June 7th, 2018 in New York City — and it’s inviting fans to watch.
The presentation will go live at 10am ET, 7am PT in the YouTube window below.
A teaser video from May 24th showcased the design, the phone’s dual speakers and a mysterious new button.
BlackBerry’s key phrase for its new smartphone is “An Icon Reborn,” so it’ll be interesting to hear the reasoning behind that.
The BlackBerry KEY2, similar to the BlackBerry KEYone, will be available in Canada, however pricing and availability has yet to be announced. Stay tuned to MobileSyrup for more details.
