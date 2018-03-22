Canada’s Studio MDHR wins ‘Best Debut’ for Cuphead at Game Developers Choice Awards

Canadian developer Studio MDHR continues to bring home awards for its 2017 hit run-and-gun game Cuphead. The Oakville, Ontario-based studio’s latest recognition comes from the Game Developers Choice Awards, in which Cuphead was awarded ‘Best Debut’ game and ‘Best Visual Art.’
Cuphead‘s 1930s-inspired visuals in particular have garnered significant attention due to the fact that they’re drawn and animated completely by hand — a feat practically unheard of in the games industry.
Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was awarded the top honour of Game of the Year.
The Game Developers Choice Awards were held at the ongoing Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, California. Also at GDC was the Independent Games Festival, where Cuphead was nominated for ‘Excellence in Visual Art’ but lost to Amanita Design’s Chuchel.
However, Canadian talent didn’t go home completely empty-handed, as Vancouver’s Matt Make Games was given the fan-voted ‘Audience Award’ for its 2018 smash hit Celeste during the festival.
Cuphead‘s GDCA honours follow several award wins in The Game Awards, D.I.C.E. and Annie Awards.
Studio MDHR’s next awards opportunity, meanwhile, will be during the BAFTA Game Awards on April 12th, where the game has been nominated four times, including for ‘Best Original Property.’
In other news, Snapchat recently revealed that it has been working Studio MDHR to develop Cuphead-inspired augmented reality Lenses.
Image credit: Studio MDHR
Comments