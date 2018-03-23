CanCon Podcast Ep. 108: Why does Siri suck?

For a time, Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was one of the biggest names in tech. Founded 15 years ago, the company has raised $700 million with a $9 billion valuation. But after a 2015 investigation from The Wall Street Journal’s John Carreyrou called the blood testing company’s promises into question, Theranos has since found itself in hot water several times, and has been charged by the SEC for ‘massive fraud.’ The CanCon team looks into Holmes and the company’s fall from grace, and the factors that got them to this point.
On the other side of the border, Canadian tech has been seeing a wave of US companies interested on cashing in on its tech scene. WeWork announced that it will open 20 more coworking spaces in Toronto by 2020, and Silicon Valley Bank — a longtime provider of venture debt to Canadian tech companies — will finally establish an official presence in Canada. What do we think is going to be a bigger deal?
Join us as the CanCon crew – Erin Bury, managing director of Eighty-Eight; Rob Kenedi, general manager of TWG New York; Patrick O’Rourke, MobileSyrup managing editor; and Douglas Soltys, BetaKit editor-in-chief – celebrates Rob Kenedi’s birthday.
Subscribe via: RSS, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play
CanCon Podcast Episode 108 (03/23/18)
Siri sucks!
The Seven-Year Itch: How Apple’s marriage to Siri turned sour
Former Apple employees reflect on Siri’s ‘squandered lead’ over Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
Report: Siri team didn’t learn about HomePod until 2015, after Amazon Echo debuted
The Information on what went wrong with Siri
Siri founder’s response
Canadian invasion: Silicon Valley Bank coming to Canada, WeWork buys up all the real estate
Silicon Valley Bank expanding into Canada with Barbara Dirks as head
WeWork plans to open 20 more locations in Toronto by 2020
SEC charges Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes with massive fraud
Theranos misled investors and consumers who used its blood test
Canadian Content music clip (under fair dealing): “Old Man” by Neil Young
Ad music: “Dreams” by Joakim Karud
This story was originally published on BetaKit.
Comments