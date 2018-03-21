Linkedin has released the first-ever Canadian edition of its Top Companies 2018 roundup, which looks at the most sought-after companies to work for.
The findings are based on the actions of LinkedIn’s over 546 million professionals; in Canada, there are over 14 million users. It also looks at four main pillars: interest in the company, engagement with the company’s employees, job demand and employee retention.
While TD Bank took the top of the 25-company list, a couple of tech companies made the list; Vancouver-based Hootsuite found itself at third place, called out by Linkedin for its stretch program, which encourages employees to spend one day a week trying a new position. Ottawa-based Shopify sat at eighth place.
The full list includes:
- TD Bank Group
- RBC
- Hootsuite
- Amazon
- KPMG Canada
- Suncor Energy
- WSP
- Shopify
- CIBC
- SNC-Lavalin
- Lululemon
- National Bank of Canada
- Rogers Communications
- Accenture
- BMO Financial Group
- EY
- Salesforce
- Scotiabank
- Canadian Tire Corporation
- Aecon Group
- IBM
- Bell
- Sun Life
- Loblaw Companies
- TransCanada
Source: LinkedIn
This article was originally published on BetaKit
