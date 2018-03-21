Business
Rogers, Bell among Linkedin’s most sought-after Canadian companies

Mar 21, 2018

10:07 AM EDT

Rogers

Linkedin has released the first-ever Canadian edition of its Top Companies 2018 roundup, which looks at the most sought-after companies to work for.

The findings are based on the actions of LinkedIn’s over 546 million professionals; in Canada, there are over 14 million users. It also looks at four main pillars: interest in the company, engagement with the company’s employees, job demand and employee retention.

While TD Bank took the top of the 25-company list, a couple of tech companies made the list; Vancouver-based Hootsuite found itself at third place, called out by Linkedin for its stretch program, which encourages employees to spend one day a week trying a new position. Ottawa-based Shopify sat at eighth place.

The full list includes:

  • TD Bank Group
  • RBC
  • Hootsuite
  • Amazon
  • KPMG Canada
  • Suncor Energy
  • WSP
  • Shopify
  • CIBC
  • SNC-Lavalin
  • Lululemon
  • National Bank of Canada
  • Rogers Communications
  • Accenture
  • BMO Financial Group
  • EY
  • Salesforce
  • Scotiabank
  • Canadian Tire Corporation
  • Aecon Group
  • IBM
  • Bell
  • Sun Life
  • Loblaw Companies
  • TransCanada

Source: LinkedIn

This article was originally published on BetaKit

