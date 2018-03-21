Apple announces new colourful spring Apple Watch bands

Similar to the announcement the tech giant made last year on the first day of Spring, Apple has revealed its spring 2018 collection of Apple Watch bands the company says feature ‘vibrant colours and unique designs’
The new bands fall into the Apple Watch’s Sport, Nylon and Classic Buckle designs, as well as Nike and the ridiculously expensive high-end fashion Hermes straps.
The following four new bands are designed with all Apple Watch models in mind:
- Sport Band in Denim Blue, Lemonade and Red Raspberry
- Woven Nylon in Black Stripe, Blue Stripe, Gray Stripe and Pink Stripe
- Sport Loop in Flash Light, Hot Pink, Marine Green and Tahoe Blue
- Classic Buckle in Spring Yellow, Electric Blue and Soft Pink
The Nike Sport Loop watch strap is set to be sold without a watch for the first time and will be available in two new colours:
- Nike Sport in Barely Rose/Pearl Pink, Black/White and Cargo Khaki/Black
- Nike Sport Loop in Black/Pure Platinum, Bright Crimson/Black, Cargo Khaki, Midnight Fog and Pearl Pink
Below are the various Hermes bands coming this spring as well:
- 38mm Double Tour in Indigo with rouge H polished edge and rouge H contrasted loop
- 38mm Double Tour in Blanc with rouge H polished edge and rouge H contrasted loop
- 42mm Single Tour Rallye in Indigo with rouge H polished edge and rouge H contrasted loop
- 42mm Single Tour Rallye in Blanc with rouge H polished edge and rouge H contrasted loop
Apple plans to bundle the new watch straps with the Apple Watch in specific regions, including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Switzerland, the U.K. and the U.S.
All of the watch straps are set to go on sale in Canada later this month at Apple Stores across the country.
