News
PREVIOUS|

Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and S9+ are now available in Canada

Mar 16, 2018

8:04 AM EDT

0 comments

S9

The Galaxy S9 and S9+, Samsung’s latest flagships smartphone, are now available in Canada.

In Canada, the two devices are available in ‘Lilac Purple’ and ‘Titanium Grey.’ Further, the phones come in a single 64GB storage option, though the handsets feature memory that’s expandable 400GB.

The following telecoms are confirmed to be carrying the Galaxy S9 and S9+: Rogers, Telus, Bell, Videotron, Freedom Mobile, Eastlink, Fido, Koodo Mobile, SaskTel, TBayTel and Virgin Mobile.

For all Canadian telecom pricing, click here.

Amazon Canada, Best Buy, The Source, Walmart and Canada Computers are also officially selling the S9 and S9+.

Pricing

Unlocked pricing for the handsets are as follows:

  • Galaxy S9 — $960.00 CAD
  • Galaxy S9+ — $1,100.00 CAD

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ both feature a variable aperture lens that can change from a f/1.5  to a f/2.4 aperture lens. Both phones also have an AR Emoji a new functionality that scans the user’s face and creates a cartoon resembling the user’s face.

Read our full review of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ here.

Related Articles

News

Mar 12, 2018

5:03 PM EDT

Google Lens via Google Assistant is available on Samsung Galaxy S9, S8 and Note 8

News

Mar 16, 2018

12:21 PM EDT

Disney brings Mickey and Minnie to the Galaxy S9’s AR Emoji

SyrupCast

Mar 10, 2018

5:22 PM EDT

SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 159: MWC and the Samsung Galaxy S9

News

Mar 16, 2018

12:24 PM EDT

Samsung is reportedly working on new face scanning technology

Comments