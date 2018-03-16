The Galaxy S9 and S9+, Samsung’s latest flagships smartphone, are now available in Canada.
In Canada, the two devices are available in ‘Lilac Purple’ and ‘Titanium Grey.’ Further, the phones come in a single 64GB storage option, though the handsets feature memory that’s expandable 400GB.
The following telecoms are confirmed to be carrying the Galaxy S9 and S9+: Rogers, Telus, Bell, Videotron, Freedom Mobile, Eastlink, Fido, Koodo Mobile, SaskTel, TBayTel and Virgin Mobile.
For all Canadian telecom pricing, click here.
Amazon Canada, Best Buy, The Source, Walmart and Canada Computers are also officially selling the S9 and S9+.
Pricing
Unlocked pricing for the handsets are as follows:
- Galaxy S9 — $960.00 CAD
- Galaxy S9+ — $1,100.00 CAD
The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ both feature a variable aperture lens that can change from a f/1.5 to a f/2.4 aperture lens. Both phones also have an AR Emoji a new functionality that scans the user’s face and creates a cartoon resembling the user’s face.
Read our full review of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ here.
Comments