Best Buy’s ‘Friends and Family’ mobile sale offers iPhone 8, 8 Plus for $0

Every few months, Best Buy Canada runs a ‘Friends and Family’ sale that offer weekend-long discounts on various smartphones and accessories.
Now, the electronics retail giant is holding its first Friends and Family sale of the year, with deals valid from now until the evening of March 18th.
Below is a highlight of some of the iPhone discounts:
- iPhone 8 64GB (Rogers and Bell) — $0 on select 2-year plans (save $200) with free $150 Best Buy gift card
- iPhone 8 Plus 64GB (Rogers and Bell) — $0 on select 2-year plans (save $360)
- iPhone 7 32GB (Rogers, Bell, Telus, Fido and Virgin) — $0 on select 2-year plans with free $100 Best Buy gift card
- iPhone 7 Plus 32GB (Rogers and Bell) — $0 on select 2-year plans (save $200) with free $100 Best Buy gift card
Android users, meanwhile, can take advantage of:
- Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB (Rogers, Bell and Telus) — $0 on select 2-year plans with $250 trade-in (regular $249.99)
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ 64GB (Rogers, Bell and Telus) — $129.99 on select 2-year plans with $250 trade-in (regular $379.99)
- Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB (Rogers and Bell) — $0 on select 2-year plans (save $290) with free $200 Best Buy gift card
- Samsung Galaxy S8+ 64GB (Rogers and Bell) — $0 on select 2-year plans (save $360) with free $100 Best Buy gift card
- Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB (Bell) — $0 on select 2-year plans(save $450) with a free $250 Best Buy gift card
Some miscellaneous accessory deals include:
- Mophie Qi iPhone wireless charging base — $59.99 (regular $79.99)
- Save up to 30 percent on select Samsung-branded phone cases
- Save up to 20 percent on select Otterbox phone cases
- Save up to 20 percent on select Lifeproof phone cases
- All Jabra Bluetooth hands-free car accessories on sale
The full list of deals can be found here.
Given that the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ just released, those interested in the phones might want to learn more about them. For more information on Samsung’s latest flagships, check out MobileSyrup‘s full review here.
