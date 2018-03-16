Resources
Best Buy’s ‘Friends and Family’ mobile sale offers iPhone 8, 8 Plus for $0

Mar 16, 2018

3:58 PM EDT

0 comments

Best Buy Heartland store in Mississauga

Every few months, Best Buy Canada runs a ‘Friends and Family’ sale that offer weekend-long discounts on various smartphones and accessories.

Now, the electronics retail giant is holding its first Friends and Family sale of the year, with deals valid from now until the evening of March 18th.

Below is a highlight of some of the iPhone discounts:

Android users, meanwhile, can take advantage of:

Some miscellaneous accessory deals include:

The full list of deals can be found here.

Given that the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ just released, those interested in the phones might want to learn more about them. For more information on Samsung’s latest flagships, check out MobileSyrup‘s full review here.

