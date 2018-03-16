Sea of Thieves free with Xbox One X purchase for limited time

Microsoft has announced that for one week, Canadians who purchase an Xbox One X will also receive a digital code to download pirate adventure game Sea of Thieves at no additional cost.
It’s important to note that while the deal will run from March 18th to 24th, Sea of Thieves doesn’t actually launch until the 20th, so the code will be unusable before then.
The 4K-capable console retails for $599 CAD, while Sea of Thieves will sell for $79.99 when it releases next week. On the Xbox One X, Sea of Thieves will benefit from 4K HDR enhancements.
It’s worth noting that Sea of Thieves, along with other future Xbox One exclusive Microsoft Studios games, will be added to the Xbox Game Pass library on launch day. The subscription service, which gives users unlimited access to over 100 games, costs $11.99 per month in Canada.
For those who aren’t interested in 4K gaming, Microsoft will also offer a standard Xbox One S 1 TB bundle that includes Sea of Thieves for $379. The bundle will release on the 20th alongside the standalone Sea of Thieves game.
In other Sea of Thieves news, Microsoft recently partnered with human cannonball David Smith to break a Guinness World Record in a neat promotional event. Running with the pirate theme, Smith was shot 193.8 ft out of a cannon to set the world record for Greatest Distance Travelled as a Human Cannonball.
Source: Xbox Wire
