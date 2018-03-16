News
Sony starts rolling out Android Oreo to unlocked Xperia XA1 and XA1 Ultra phones

Mar 16, 2018

3:56 PM EDT

Sony has started a global rollout of Android Oreo to unlocked Xperia XA1, XA1 Plus and XA1 Ultra phones.

The over-the-air update, build number 48.1.A.0.116, was first spotted by Xperia Blog. According to early reports, it improves performance for some users — though it also removes the phone’s blue light filter.

The Xperia XA1 and XA1 Ultra came to Canada last year via Freedom Mobile and Videotron. No word yet when the two carriers will certify Android Oreo for XA1 and XA1 Ultra devices on their respective networks.

Source: Xperia Blog Via: Android Police

