News
PREVIOUS

Apple says iOS 11 is now installed on more than 65 percent of iPhones and iPads

Jan 19, 2018

6:01 PM EST

9 comments

iOS 11 control centre

Apple has released statistics related to iOS 11 adoption and they may be surprising to some.

According to figures, iOS 11 has an adoption rate of 65 percent, with its user base being more than twice that of iOS 10. Additionally, fewer than 8 percent of users are still running iOS 9 or lower.

This is only slightly behind the record-setting adoption rate of 76 percent that iOS 10 achieved this time last year. The number is expected to climb even further after Apple allows users to turn off its much-maligned performance-throttling handicap feature as well.

Even if this rate isn’t quite as impressive as last year’s, it’s still leaps and bounds ahead of its Android equivalent. Google released Android Oreo in August of 2017, yet it currently has an adoption rate of less than 0.7 percent.

Though nothing new, It’s also worth noting that iOS 11 adoption rates still radically outpace the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system, with just 0.7 percent of Android devices running Oreo. 26.3 percent of Android smartphones feature Nougat, which was first released in 2016, and 28.6 percent are still running 2015’s Marshmallow.

Update 01/19/18: This story has been updated for additional clarity.

Source: Apple

Related Articles

News

Dec 2, 2017

9:06 AM EST

Apple issues fix for iOS 11 date and time resetting bug

News

Oct 11, 2017

2:54 PM EST

Apple releases iOS 11.0.3, includes fix for audio and haptic feedback on iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

News

Dec 5, 2017

7:45 PM EST

59 percent of iOS devices are now running iOS 11

News

Nov 8, 2017

4:09 PM EST

Apple’s 2018 iPad will feature Face ID and nearly bezel-less display, says new report

Comments

  • Ian

    Yes, it’s not surprising. There’s a lot of Android handsets in the wild running old versions because they either lack the capability to run Oreo according to the manufacturer or because the carrier won’t permit the update. I don’t expect my Marshmallow handset will ever be offered an OTA update to Oreo.

    • Can’t Fix Stupid

      I’m at the point I’d rather stay on an older version of Android rather than cripple it on a newer version. The modularity of Android allows you for the most part upgrade what you need even on an older version.

      Apple holds a gun to your head to upgrade with relentless “upgrade now?” Pop ups that eventually you run the risk of saying yes to and no way to turn back.

    • thereasoner

      I do the opposite. I take my Pixel and join the beta program. The bugs haven’t been bad for my use but I do miss out on the monthly security patches until the final build is out. That said, in the end, us beta testers do get the final update first.

    • 🇦🇺Marshall

      The last couple of beta programs have been fairly painless. I did have issues with SMS on one of the Nougat betas but that’s about it.

    • Fshumayrqan

      Are you talking about ANDROID clearly you never used an iPhone. Can’t fix stupid who buy Samsung a 1000 plus dollar phones who always the last one to updates.

    • thereasoner

      Much more than that. Brand new low end phones, the type of which Apple doesn’t make, are made with very cheap spec’s and the old versions of Android that used to run on them out of the box. They were never meant to be supported but to be a dirt cheap alternative instead.

      So long as it’s only Android OEMs who serve the huge market for low end phones then fragmentation will always exist and that not a bad thing imo. It certainly isn’t for those who can only afford as much.

    • Smanny

      They changed the title of this article. It used to say that there is more iOS 11 users than the last 3 versions of Android. They quickly had to change that because every year billions of Android smartphones are sold to Apples few hundred million iPhones.

  • Smanny

    “More people are using iOS 11 than the previous three versions of Android combined”

    Are you trying to show how ignorant you are Allen? If you know your math. Then 2015 Apple sold 231 million iPhones, and the same time frame Android combined sold well over a billion Android smartphones. For 2016 Apple sold 211 million iPhones, while Android grew with 1.28 billion smartphones. We don’t have 2017 results for the year in full yet. But for Q1 2017 Apple sold 51.6 million iPhones, while during the same time, Android combined sold 296 million smartphones. For Q2 2017 Apple sold 41 million iPhones, while Android combined sold 301 million smartphones. For Q3 2017 Apple sold 46.7, and Android once again combined sold 327 million smartphones.

    So that totals to 139.3 iPhones for the last 3 previous quarters. While Android sold for the same 3 quarters 924 million smartphones combined from all vendors. We are still missing the Q4 holiday results for 2017. It’s amazing how Apple and some users can twist results to fit their needs. However no matter how you look at it. Androids numbers for the last versions is in the billions. You cannot say the same for Apple.

  • Bull Trap

    Author failed grade 2 math or grade 2 English or both.

    Headline is dumbest thing written on the entire internet today.