Apple says iOS 11 is now installed on more than 65 percent of iPhones and iPads

Apple has released statistics related to iOS 11 adoption and they may be surprising to some.
According to figures, iOS 11 has an adoption rate of 65 percent, with its user base being more than twice that of iOS 10. Additionally, fewer than 8 percent of users are still running iOS 9 or lower.
This is only slightly behind the record-setting adoption rate of 76 percent that iOS 10 achieved this time last year. The number is expected to climb even further after Apple allows users to turn off its much-maligned performance-throttling handicap feature as well.
Even if this rate isn’t quite as impressive as last year’s, it’s still leaps and bounds ahead of its Android equivalent. Google released Android Oreo in August of 2017, yet it currently has an adoption rate of less than 0.7 percent.
Update 01/19/18: This story has been updated for additional clarity.
Source: Apple
