Here are the free games coming to PlayStation Plus in January 2018

With a new year comes the arrival of another year of free games for members of Sony’s premium PlayStation Plus service.
In January, PlayStation Plus Members will able to download seven games at no additional charge:
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (PlayStation 4)
- Batman: The Telltale Series (PlayStation 4)
- StarBlood Arena (PlayStation VR)
- Sacred 3 (PlayStation 3)
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 (PlayStation 3)
- Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness (PlayStation Vita, Cross-Buy with PlayStation 4)
- Uncanny Valley (PlayStation Vita, Cross-Buy with PlayStation 4)
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is an action stealth game that was originally released August 2016. The game was developed by Canadian studio Eidos Montreal and published by Square Enix. The game regularly costs $79.99 CAD.
Batman: The Telltale Series features all five episodes of the 2016 adventure game and allows players to play as both Batman and Bruce Wayne. The game regularly costs $33.49.
StarBlood Arena is free from January 2nd through March 6th and is a space combat action game which requires both the PS VR and the PlayStation Camera. The game is regularly $29.99.
Sacred 3 is a cooperative hack-and-slash game which allows up to four players, similar to Blizzard’s Diablo series. The game is regularly $19.99.
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 is a THQ Nordic-developed adventure game, originally released September of 2015. The game regularly costs $19.99.
Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness is a visual novel-style game based on the 2012 anime series Psycho-Pass. The game is regularly $39.99.
Uncanny Valley is a story-driven survival horror game where the player is the character Tom a security guard who works the night shift at an abandoned facility. The game is regularly $17.49.
For fans of Warframe, players can grab a PlayStation Plus Booster Pack II Bundle, which includes 100 Platinum, 50,000 Credits, Akmagnus Dual Pistols, Akmagnus Obsidian Skin, a 3-Day Affinity Booster, a 3-Day Credit Booster and Dragon Mod Pack. The offer is available for all PlayStation Plus members until February 13th, 2018.
For those gaming on Xbox One, check out the list of January’s free Games with Gold, which includes The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing 3 and Zombi.
Comments