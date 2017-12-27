Huawei’s next phone will reportedly be the P20 and launch in 2018

Huawei’s next smartphone will reportedly called the P20 and release in early 2018, according to Gizmochina.
The site is reporting that CEO of a licensed Huawei importer in Israel, Rami Hazan, revealed the information to attendees at the company’s importer Israel Alpha Telecom.
The roadmap also laid bare other dates for arrival of Huawei devices in Israel, showing three new P-Series Huawei phones — P, P Plus, and P Lite — arriving sometime between April and June 2018.
With the previous P-series phones being the P10, P9 and P8, it has been widely assumed that Huawei’s next phone would be called the P11.
While little is known about Huawei’s upcoming phone, rumours suggest it will sport a facial recognition feature similar to Apple’s Face ID in the iPhone X.
The Huawei P20 is expected to release at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 which is scheduled for February 26th to March 1st, 2018.
Source: Gizmochina Via: Pocket-Lint
