Huawei’s next phone will reportedly be the P20 and launch in 2018

Dec 27, 2017

2:06 PM EST

Huawei’s next smartphone will reportedly called the P20 and release in early 2018, according to Gizmochina.

The site is reporting that CEO of a licensed Huawei importer in Israel, Rami Hazan, revealed the information to attendees at the company’s importer Israel Alpha Telecom.

The roadmap also laid bare other dates for arrival of Huawei devices in Israel, showing three new P-Series Huawei phones — P, P Plus, and P Lite — arriving sometime between April and June 2018.

Huawei P20 presentation

With the previous P-series phones being the P10, P9 and P8, it has been widely assumed that Huawei’s next phone would be called the P11.

While little is known about Huawei’s upcoming phone, rumours suggest it will sport a facial recognition feature similar to Apple’s Face ID in the iPhone X.

The Huawei P20 is expected to release at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 which is scheduled for February 26th to March 1st, 2018.

Source: Gizmochina Via: Pocket-Lint

Comments

  • Dagwood Bumstead

    I’m using my 1st Huawei phone ever. It’s the cheapest price wise that I’ve bought, but more importantly, has the best build quality to my previous phones.
    I’m going to be a loyal customer going forward, most definitely!

  • allsports

    The p10 plus is a very underrated phone. Very good battery life and that portrait mode on the camera is excellent,especially in low light mode. Took tons of those for a friend’s stag party and they turned out really well.

    • h2oflyer

      I used the P10+ for 6 months before deciding to give the Essential a try. Huawei was a real surprise in overall pros with awesome battery, and yes, very underrated.

      If I had to dig deep for any silly negatives in my experience, they would be; I prefer a slightly smaller phone, the status bar icons were a bit small and it didn’t play well with Nova.

      Looking forward to what the regular size P20 will be like.

    • allsports

      The jiggly things for. Me on the p10 plus is that the security updates with Rogers took like 3 months and the amount of bloatware it has could be reduced. I understand that in China they don’t get Google Services so they have to create like an email app.

      Funny I switched to an Essential because I like the stock android experience with the Pixel. I find I go back and forth between the 2 phones as the battery life is incredible on the Essential and stock. Android but the camera is a big win on the p10 plus.

      Performance wise the p10 I think is more polished and it’s a joy to use especially with using the home button as a navigation bar, once you get used to it.