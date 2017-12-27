Lenovo Mirage Solo standalone VR headset FCC filing spotted

We’ve known for some time now that Lenovo has been working on a standalone Daydream headset. However, the FCC filing for the device sheds a little more light on the headset.
From the FCC filing one can tell that the Mirage Solo standalone VR headset “with Daydream,” features a 4,000mAh battery and Bluetooth 5.0. While these specifications are not particularly exciting the FCC filing at least indicates that Mirage Solo is one step closer to arrival.
It’s still unclear, however, when the device will be officially unveiled. It’s possible Lenovo will unveil the device at CES in January, but even so, it may not ship until a lot later in the year, like the company’s Lenovo Explorer, which was unveiled at CES 2017, but didn’t ship until October.
Earlier this year, Lenovo also released its Star Wars Jedi Challenges AR headset which allows users to be the Jedi they’ve always wanted to be.
A standalone Daydream headset does not require a PC or smartphone to power the device, rather it will contain a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.
Comments