The ZTE Axon 7 Mini is currently $149 CAD outright through PC Mobile’s prepaid service, a significant discount from its $399.99 carrier pricing and a fair deal even when compared with most online outright pricing, which sits at around $250.
The smartphone features a compact metal design with a 5.2-inch 1920 x 1080 display and offers Dolby Atmos-enabled HiFi audio as one of its key selling points, along with dual front-facing speakers.
Internally, it runs on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 chipset, 3GB of RAM and offers 32GB of internal storage. It comes with Android 6.0 out of the box.
As for camera package, the Axon 7 Mini stocks a 16-megapixel rear shooter with electronic image stabilization (EIS) and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The battery weighs in at 2,705mAh.
The device first made its debut in the Canadian market in January 2017.
For those wondering about purchasing the device and using it on another network — PC Mobile’s prepaid service is owned and operated by Bell, so the device should work right away with service from Bell and its sub-brand Virgin Mobile as well.
Check out our in-depth hands-on with the device here.
Source: PC Mobile Via: Red Flag Deals
