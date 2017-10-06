Bell Canada to create up to 150 jobs in Fredericton over the next five years

Bell Canada has announced it will establish a National Service Centre in Fredericton that will create up to 150 full-time jobs over the next five years. `
Bell says positions will be added in a number of fields, including technical, business and security analysts, quality assurance, developers and project management resources. The company says it currently employs more than 1,500 people in operations across New Brunswick.
The initiative is expected to generate an estimated $7.5 million CAD in New Brunswick income taxes and contribute $60.3 million to the GDP over the next five years.
Bell will be supported in this endeavour with up to $3.6 million from Opportunities NB, a Crown corporation that works towards growing the province’s economy and create new jobs.
Specifically, Opportunities NB is offering Bell payroll rebates, which will be given to the company provided it has created and maintained the 150-odd jobs for at least a year and provides proof of salary levels and employment.
Bell says it will also invest $100,000 in the Canadian Institute for Cybersecurity at the University of New Brunswick to combine the talents of its telecommunications company’s network and security professionals with the those of the institute’s. The goal is to help build fast-growing technology-based industries.
“Expanding our business in Fredericton and building on our security leadership alongside the experts at the University of New Brunswick’s Canadian Institute for Cybersecurity enhances Bell’s service and technology innovation capabilities,” said Glen LeBlanc, Bell’s chief financial officer and vice-chair of Bell Aliant, in a press statement. “We thank Premier Brian Gallant for his leadership and Opportunities NB for their support of this expansion, and look forward to providing exceptional service to Bell customers from our new National Service Centre here in New Brunswick.”
“Bell Canada choosing Fredericton to expand and create its National Service Centre is great news for the New Brunswick economy,” added Premier Brian Gallant in a statement. “Fredericton is home to first-class education and training institutions that are going to provide Bell with the highly-skilled workforce it needs to succeed. Bell’s National Service Centre in Fredericton will strengthen our ITC sector which will, in turn, strengthen the New Brunswick economy.”
Source: Government of New Brunswick
Comments
Pingback: Bell Canada to create up to 150 jobs in Fredericton over the next five years | Daily Update()